Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1058238865

See more

1058238865
1087648721

Item ID: 1087648721

Side view of cheerful Asian woman and intelligent Black man standing in foreground of multiple monitors in modern IT department office at night, talking and smiling

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all