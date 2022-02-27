Images

1087647992

Item ID: 1087647992

Side-view of intelligent Black man and cheerful Asian woman standing in foreground of multiple computers in modern IT department office at night, talking, drinking coffee from paper cups and smiling

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

