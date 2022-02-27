Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1033835138

See more

1033835138
1087645910

Item ID: 1087645910

Medium long of young Asian woman wearing formal attire, talking to Caucasian male IT department manager, who sitting at desk, using computer in corporate office at night

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all