Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Side view of mature Caucasian male cyber security specialist wearing eyeglasses and formal attire, sitting at desk in office at night, coding on PC
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips