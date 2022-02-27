Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1048284727

See more

1048284727
1087644686

Item ID: 1087644686

Side view of cropped young Black man wearing formal clothes, sitting on chair at desk in corporate office, coding on computer at night, typing on keyboard, colleague standing on background

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all