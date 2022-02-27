Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Over shoulder of young Black male programmer sitting at desk in front of five monitors in corporate office at night, working on computer code, typing, Asian woman standing on background
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips