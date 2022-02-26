Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1071028873

See more

1071028873
1087630667

Item ID: 1087630667

Wide shot of African American female student walking in living room, sitting on sofa and then opening laptop and talking on video call during online lesson

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all