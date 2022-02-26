Images

See more

1087628228

Item ID: 1087628228

High angle shot of middle eastern male tutor showing text in workbook and talking on video call on computer while sitting at desk and giving online lesson

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

