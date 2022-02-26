Images

Item ID: 1087626563

Middle eastern man in wireless earphones sitting at desk in office and speaking with African American woman via video call on computer while having remote business meeting or online lesson

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

