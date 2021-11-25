Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

12316412

See more

12316412
1087475957

Item ID: 1087475957

Upset disabled young woman in wheelchair with doctor and husband talking on background. Portrait of depressed injured female in wheelchair in hospital ward

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

nimito

nimito

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all