Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1059465863

See more

1059465863
1087466390

Item ID: 1087466390

Portrait of a Handsome Man Sitting on Couch, Using Laptop Computer in Stylish Loft Apartment on a Sunny Day. Creative Male Smiling, Checking Social Media and Websites. Urban City View from Big Window.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Gorodenkoff

Gorodenkoff

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all