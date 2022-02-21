Images

1087358321

Item ID: 1087358321

Long shot of Caucasian guy and African American girl holding slogan sign saying save the world for climate change rally, sitting on floor in college dorm room at daytime, looking on camera

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

