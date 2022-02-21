Images

See more

1087356851

Item ID: 1087356851

Medium of male Caucasian and female African American young people, holding handmade activist slogan sign saying human change not climate change, smiling and looking on camera in bedroom at daytime

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

