Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Tracking in of relaxed female Black young adult wearing casual clothes and headphones, lying on top of bed in her room at daytime, using smartphone, listening to music and moving along
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips