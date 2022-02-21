Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1008062890

See more

1008062890
1087348187

Item ID: 1087348187

Tracking in of relaxed female Black young adult wearing casual clothes and headphones, lying on top of bed in her room at daytime, using smartphone, listening to music and moving along

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all