Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1041475927

See more

1041475927
1087297646

Item ID: 1087297646

A man and a woman do abdominal exercises doing body lifts together in the gym. two people do a belly workout together

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Petrunine world studio

Petrunine world studio

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all