Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Young asian female veterinarian embracing calm pug dog after examination at veterinary clinic and looking at the camera. Vet standing in medical suit and stethoscope. Concept pets care, veterinary
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos