Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1025171621

See more

1025171621
1087211144

Item ID: 1087211144

Portrait of woman vet lab worker, confidently looking at the camera, taking glasses of. Veterinarian doctor with stethoscope around. Concept of pets care, veterinary, healthy animals

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

VesnaArt

VesnaArt

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all