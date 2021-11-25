Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1033854800

See more

1033854800
1087211066

Item ID: 1087211066

Close up portrait of beautiful african american woman falling back on sofa and lying in yellow sweater. Woman chilling on couch and smiling with teeth. Happiness concept. Slow motion video.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

VesnaArt

VesnaArt

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all