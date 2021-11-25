Images

Full size portrait of adult man on sofa with smartphone in his hands. Male scrolling social media on gadget. Man after work resting on sofa with phone. Slow motion video.

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

VesnaArt

VesnaArt

