Beautiful teenager girl smiling friendly at camera and waving hands gesturing hello or goodbye, welcoming with hospitable expression. Young fashionable woman indoors isolated on pink wall background
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
