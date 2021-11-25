Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

31517566

See more

31517566
1087177970

Item ID: 1087177970

Beautiful teenager girl smiling friendly at camera and waving hands gesturing hello or goodbye, welcoming with hospitable expression. Young fashionable woman indoors isolated on pink wall background

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all