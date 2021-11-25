Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video
1087177925

Item ID: 1087177925

Portrait of pensive ginger woman making notes, writing down thoughts with pen into notepad notebook diary, to do list, wearing casual long blue sweater. Indoor studio shot isolated on pink background

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all