Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1079399504

See more

1079399504
1087177907

Item ID: 1087177907

Young smiling woman happily removing, taking off medical mask and throws it away. Girl celebrating isolated alone on studio pink background. Ending of Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic quarantine concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all