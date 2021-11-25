Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1035220106

See more

1035220106
1087177889

Item ID: 1087177889

Pretty stylish teen girl in pink hoodie waving European Union flag, smiling, cheering democratic laws, human rights freedoms in Europe. Young adult woman indoor isolated on pink studio wall background

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all