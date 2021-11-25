Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video
1087177880

Item ID: 1087177880

Smiling happy redhead girl talking with megaphone, proclaiming news, loudly announcing sale advertisement, warning using loudspeaker to shout speech. Young pretty adult woman on pink studio background

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all