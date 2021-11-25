Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1034006066

See more

1034006066
1087083887

Item ID: 1087083887

Body moisturizing. Close up of unrecognizable woman wrapped in towel applying pampering cream on her skin after morning shower, standing against window at bathroom, slow motion, empty space

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Prostock-studio

Prostock-studio

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all