Overjoyed young woman in wireless headphones dancing, singing on cozy couch in living room, choosing favorite energetic disco music in mobile application, entertaining indoors. People relax activities
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
