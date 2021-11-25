Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1044455053

See more

1044455053
1087080746

Item ID: 1087080746

One happy pretty young brunette woman sitting on couch, looking at camera, making video conference call with friends or parents, enjoying pleasant conversation, laughing alone in home living room

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all