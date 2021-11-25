Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1052410573

See more

1052410573
1086966989

Item ID: 1086966989

Portrait of an Asian man with a Japanese katana sword. The concept of a modern samurai. Background inscription in Japanese - Let from darkness to light

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Nikolay Dubchikov

Nikolay Dubchikov

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all