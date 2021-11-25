Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1041345943

See more

1041345943
1086935795

Item ID: 1086935795

Cute little newborn girl lying on tummy on blanket in lawn on sunny summer day outdoor. Infant having fun outdoors. Infant baby child resting playing learning to crawl. Motherhood happy child concept

Formats

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Julia Zavalishina

Julia Zavalishina

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all