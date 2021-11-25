Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Frustrated African teenagers after fight sit on sofa at home separately. Young couple looking pensive thinks over troubles in relations, having problems in relationships, first love, quarrels concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos