Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Black man remote student watch web training class webinar on laptop online study new information make brief notes. Young hipster guy sit by pc at home kitchen improve professional skills via elearning
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips