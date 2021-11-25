Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Happy elderly spouses relax on couch use digital tablet watch photos, scroll news feed laughing enjoy new app, buying goods, enjoy modern tech usage, easy and comfort electronic services, fun concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips