Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1058136943

See more

1058136943
1086926870

Item ID: 1086926870

Head shot happy older 60s grey-haired woman relaxing seated on sofa at home holding cup, enjoy beverage. Attractive mature female smile look at camera, close up portrait. Carefree retired life concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

fizkes

fizkes

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all