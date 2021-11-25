Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1032278321

See more

1032278321
1086926819

Item ID: 1086926819

Satisfied older age businesswoman young male investor reached agreement at round table discussion shake hands. Diverse partners handshaking after successful negotiations on business group conference

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

fizkes

fizkes

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all