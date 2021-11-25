Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1044264613

See more

1044264613
1086926816

Item ID: 1086926816

Teenage African guy sit on couch at home holds smart phone make call speaking on speakerphone enjoy pleasant remote talk to friend, leave voice message, send audio through mobile app use tech concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

fizkes

fizkes

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all