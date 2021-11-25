Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Happy older couple make videocall sit on sofa use laptop and application. Modern tech usage, virtual meeting with grown up children at quarantine, distance communication, videoconference event concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos