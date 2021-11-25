Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Neon line Light Valentine's Day Calligraphy Text in glowing pink led light. Bright neon animation. Holiday Love Concept Digital Design Element for Websites and video Graphics. Modern Celebration Card.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV