Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Happy african american grandmother with granddaughter blowing bubbles in living room. family spending time together at home.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips