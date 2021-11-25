Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Close-up view of the gift in the hands of a young attractive woman. The girl received or wants to give a gift to her boyfriend for the holiday of Valentine's Day, anniversary, concept of a romantic
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos