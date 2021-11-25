Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

14092835

See more

14092835
1086846494

Item ID: 1086846494

Concept of love and relationships, Valentine's Day, anniversary, declaration of love. Girl on a date communicates with a partner holding in her hand an attribute and a symbol of love in the shape of a

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

antoniiio90

antoniiio90

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all