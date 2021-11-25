Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

1086844169

Item ID: 1086844169

Beautiful blossoming bush three-lobed spirea with white flowers. (Spiraea cantoniensis. Spiraea trilobata) has a charming fragrance of flowers and abundant and lush flowering.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Egorova96

Egorova96

