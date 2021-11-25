Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Outdoor portrait of cute smiling puppy border collie playing jumping on grass, park background. Little dog with funny face in sunny summer day outdoors. Pet care and funny animals life concept
Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips