Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Health dental care concept. Woman hand holding white healthy tooth model and dental dentist tool isolated on white background. Teeth whitening, dental oral hygiene, teeth restoration, dentist day
Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips