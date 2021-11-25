Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1055988674

See more

1055988674
1086819911

Item ID: 1086819911

Young african american male restaurant worker barista salesman in apron cafe waiter standing in medical mask looks at camera showing ok gesture approval sign small business promotion during quarantine

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

MAYA LAB

MAYA LAB

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all