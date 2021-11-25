Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1049094856

See more

1049094856
1086819875

Item ID: 1086819875

Frames movement group diverse young students sit in row at desk in classroom concentrated write test answers or essay make notes on paper taking exam higher education concept at university or school

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

MAYA LAB

MAYA LAB

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all