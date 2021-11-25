Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

15581581

See more

15581581
1086816203

Item ID: 1086816203

Cute newborn baby boy in yellow bed next to a window. A joyful lifestyle of a happy family. A young asian woman and active healthy baby with blue eyes in blue costume, togetherness, childhood and

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Right Cameraman

Right Cameraman

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all