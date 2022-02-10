Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1026254369

See more

1026254369
1086796790

Item ID: 1086796790

Bergamo, Italy: 10 February 2022:Interior of Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore. The church is Romanesque architecture Inside, decoration is largely from the 17th century Baroque renovation.

Important information

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Luca Ponti

Luca Ponti

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all