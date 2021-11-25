Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1046572282

See more

1046572282
1086793973

Item ID: 1086793973

Authentic black african american man in classic american neighbourhood early in the morning on way to training or practice, bounce basketball ball and dribble, aim for hoop. Basketball training

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

RassvetProduction

RassvetProduction

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all