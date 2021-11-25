Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Istanbul skyline, Turkey. Awesome aerial view of boats crossing the Golden Horn. The Suleymaniye Mosque is visible in background. Amazing city view from the Galata Tower.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips