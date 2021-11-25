Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

18598205

See more

18598205
1086718010

Item ID: 1086718010

Young happy woman in casual business outfit, smile and laugh, look at camera and run towards lens. Authentic and real emotions of excitement of first day at school or work

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

RassvetProduction

RassvetProduction

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all